Naomi Campbell is officially a mother of two. The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she has welcomed a baby boy into the world, following the birth of her daughter in 2021. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Baby boy.” The supermodel ended the message with a reminder: “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The announcement photo features Campbell holding her newborn son, who is wrapped in a Dolce & Gabbana onesie, with his face completely hidden from the camera. Another hand reaches out from the left side of the frame, likely Campbell’s two-year-old daughter, embracing her new brother.

Of course, congratulations rolled in, with Donatella Versace sending her love, as well as Joseph Altuzarra, Claudia Schiffer, Pieter Mulier, and more of fashion’s biggest names. Likely, the newborn will soon start receiving many luxe gifts from his mother’s friends, just as his sister did after she was born. “She has a really nice closet thanks to so many designers and friends who have sent her some lovely things,” Campbell told British Vogue of her daughter. Of course, that means Baby Boy Campbell has some nice hand-me-downs to look forward to as well.

Campbell has remained fairly private when it comes to her first child, so chances are, she won’t be sharing too much information about her son either. We still don’t know the name of her daughter, nor the circumstances around her birth, though Campbell did confirm she was not adopted. And while the model has shared some photos of her daughter intermittently, she always makes a point to hide her face, though Campbell has said her mini me is a natural in front of the camera. “She loves the light,” Naomi said.

In her brief two years on earth, Campbell’s daughter has already gotten a taste of the model high life. Like her brother, she was in designer mere moments after her birth and by nine months, she’d made her modeling debut on the cover of British Vogue. She also travels around the world with her mother, and according to Campbell, little Naomi junior is quite the flyer. “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me—no whimpering taking off or landing,” she told British Vogue in the cover story. Hopefully, her brother can keep up.