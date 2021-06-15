Naomi Campbell’s Baby Is Already Wearing Gucci

Naomi Campbell’s baby is taking her first steps as a fashion icon. It was just a month ago that the 50-year-old super announced that “a beautiful little blessing [had] chosen [her] to be her mother”—a surprise she shared alongside a first look at the newborn, in the form of Campbell cradling her teeny feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” she continued. “There is no greater love.”

On Tuesday, Campbell shared a second look at the scion—again focusing on her wee digits. Whereas the first time, the baby was outfitted in a floral dress, this time, the youngest Campbell had on a hint of the first of the designer ensembles we knew were coming: white ribbed socks and a pair of embroidered Gucci shoes. After all, if her countless admirers were going to positively drown her in flowers, why wouldn’t they also send along clothes? (Donatella Versace, who rejoiced in “go[ing] from sista to auntie,” has no doubt delivered quite the haul.)

The initial announcement may have seemed out of the blue, but Campbell has actually been hinting at pursuing motherhood for years now. (Apart from long being a “mama” to industry up-and-comers like Anok Yai and Adut Akech, as well as “very attached” to the orphaned children in Kenya she’s supported for two decades.) “I think about having children all the time,” Campbell told the Evening Standard in 2017. “But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”

Courtesy of @naomicampbell

At the time, Campbell hadn’t yet made up her mind about whether or not she’d adopt. She had, on the other hand, resolved not to raise her child alone. “I do want a father figure,” the super continued. “I think it’s important.” (While she grew up without her biological father, she went on to consider Nelson Mandela her “granddad” and Azzedine Alaïa her “papa.”) Whether she’s co-parenting remains unclear, but Campbell sure has a whole slew of (fashionable) potential babysitters—including, perhaps, the 18-year-old daughter of her partner-in-crime, Lila Moss.