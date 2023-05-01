While no children are allowed at the Met Gala, there’s always the possibility of a pregnancy reveal. Karlie Kloss used the Met steps to publicly debut her second pregnancy with husband Josh Kushner.

After spending the day giving her followers behind-the-scenes getting ready peeks at her the snacks ( gummy bears, pastries and peanut butter) and the makeup (Estée Lauder), Kloss arrived on the red carpet in a black, long-sleeved, form-fitting Loewe gown with pearls draped at the neck — and under her bump. The dress is reference to both Loewe’s own recent trompe-l'œil dresses and a Lagerfeld-designed Chanel dress from 1983. She wore her hair slicked back tied with an on-theme, big, black bow.

The announcement marks Kloss’ second child with husband Josh Kushner. They welcomed a baby boy in November 2021.

The Met is a fitting place for Kloss to share the news. The model has a long standing history with the brand and its infamous creative director, frequenting its runways and serving as the face of one of its fragrances back in 2014.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that she chose to announce the news here since it’s “the most important night in fashion, of course,” adding that she’s surprised she was able to keep it a secret for so long.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images