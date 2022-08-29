Normally, a guest wearing white to a wedding is seen as an unforgivable sin, as is wearing a gown that could show-up the celebrated couple in some way (Remember when Kendall Jenner wore that Mônot dress that was more cutouts than fabric to her friend’s big day last year?). But don’t go preparing your pitchforks for Dua Lipa, just yet. Yes, the singer just wore a sheer, white dress to the wedding of her good friend Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri over the weekend, but considering the dress was by Jacquemus, this situation likely allows for an exception.

On Saturday, Lipa attended her friends’ wedding in Charleval, Bouches-du-Rhône, fittingly wearing a look from Jacquemus’ fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress hugged the singer’s body, with little white flowers trailing down the torso and skirt. Lipa wore white underwear underneath, and while on the runway, the top was also completely sheer, it seems that Lipa’s top was reenforced with an extra layer to allow for a tad bit more modesty.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa paired the dress with strappy white sandals, mismatched white earrings, and a black shoulder bag—all Jacquemus, of course. In fact, many of the guests seemed to pull from the designer’s most recent collection, including model Sarah Lysander and shoe designer Amina Muaddi, as well as Jacquemus’ grandmother and Maestri’s mother. The result was an angelic guest list, all dressed in white. The attendees walked down a street in the Southern French town in order to get to the wedding ceremony, creating almost a step-and-repeat, and allowing a chance for some lucky townspeople to sneak a peek at the famous guests. Lipa posed with a few fans on her way into the event, while Jacquemus and Maestri waved at the onlookers. In essence, Jacquemus turned his wedding into an impromptu Jacquemus runway show.

Simon Porte Jacquemus and his grandmother, Liline. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simon Porte Jacquemus And Marco Maestri. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images