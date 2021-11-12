Paris Hilton wasn’t the only person to get married on Thursday night in front of a room of celebrities. While Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Paula Abdul watched Hilton say “I do” at an estate in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber were busy attending the beach wedding of their friend, Lauren Perez, in Miami. Jenner and Hadid served as bridesmaids during the ceremony, walking down the aisle barefoot in strapless blue gowns, but it looks like the bride let her wedding party change into their own dresses for the reception and that’s when Jenner really let her personal style shine.

In the evening, Jenner opted for a dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection, a black dress with cutouts across the chest and stomach, leaving little fabric between Jenner’s collarbone and lower waist. The dress was a long way off from the modest bridesmaid look she wore earlier in the day, and it sparked some debate online as to whether it was appropriate for a wedding. If Jenner’s wedding look seems familiar, Megan Thee Stallion just wore a similarly-revealing dress from the same collection to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards earlier this week.

Jenner showed off the dress on her Instagram Stories throughout the evening while giving a glimpse of Bieber and Hadid’s gown as well. Both models opted for a bit more coverage, with Bieber wearing a sleeveless brown sequin Magda Butrym gown with two rosettes at the bust and Hadid sporting a blue and brown printed dress with her hair pulled back in an updo.

Instagram/@kendalljenner

Instagram/@kendalljenner