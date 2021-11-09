Megan Thee Stallion’s style has come a long way since she burst into the scene a few years ago and thanks to some help from her stylist, Zerina Akers, the rapper is at the point where she’s considered a must-see on red carpets. Megan and Zerina found a way to brilliantly balance out the unadulterated sex appeal Megan is known for with high fashion, and her look at last night’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards is the perfect example of just that.

On Monday night, she showed up to be honored at the event in New York City in a Mônot dress from the celeb-favorite brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The long black turtleneck dress features a cutout across the middle and into the arms, which end in a glove, allowing for Megan to show off her signature body while still embodying elegance. The rapper topped off the dress with her hair in a beehive updo with swept bangs, making the whole look a kind of modern take on Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys.

“The thing I love most about Meg is how she’s covered in confidence, dripping in it so much that you can’t help but to pick some up for yourself along the way,” Zerina wrote in an Instagram showing off Megan at the event. “So happy to have been there tonight. You deserve all the good things.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images