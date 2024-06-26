Peggy Gou’s take on the cut-out trend? More is more. Last night, the South Korean DJ slipped into a dramatic twist on the classic LBD to attend the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

Joining the likes of Alexa Chung and Venus Williams, Gou sported a custom David Koma number for the occasion. Her dress, inspired by the London-based brand’s fall 2024 collection, featured a sleeveless bodice that continued into a full-length maxi skirt. While cut-out celebrity fashion has mainly been kept to large gashes in the sides of dresses, Gou approached the style with jet black macrame instead. The closely-knit fabric of her look created an almost geometric effect, before being taken up several notches at the hemline. Her dress was trimmed with dramatic plume fringe that created the perfect amount of movement as she posed on the step and repeat.

Gou then styled her outfit with a matching fur-trimmed bag, an assortment of edgy silver jewelry, and a slicked-back updo. Cut-outs have been on the radar of celebrities for quite some time now, and it seems as though Gou wasn’t the only one willing to flash some skin last night.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung attended the artist-led gathering meant to highlight the gallery’s upcoming summer program in a green satin number by Nensi Dojaka. While not as sheer as Gou’s dress, Chung’s look did feature a keyhole cut-out along the bodice. The detail exposed the designer’s mid section before moving into a lingerie-inspired bra top, a Dojaka signature, and a fitted maxi skirt.

Between Gou and Chung, cut-out fashion has been given two very different, yet high-impact, treatments here. Chung seemingly went for the more traditional take by way of one open portion at the bodice of her dress. Gou, on the other hand, maximized the surface area of her dress with some plumage and a considerable amount of macrame.