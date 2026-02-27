Penelope Cruz Proves a Major Stole Goes a Long Way

Allow Penelope Cruz to demonstrate how to make a classic cocktail dress premiere-worthy. At The Bride! premiere in London last night, the actor made the case for old-school Hollywood polish with a dramatic twist. Best of all, she managed to make it all look decidedly modern.

Cruz turned to Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel for the occasion. She wore a fitted plunge V-neck gown that trailed down to the floor. Although the dress’s elegant sequined fabric would have easily stood on its own under the flash of the cameras, it might have been too plain for Cruz, a woman who rarely shies away from a daring statement on the red carpet. Perhaps that’s why she leaned into a more theatrical finishing touch.

On her arms, Cruz wore a shaggy deep red stole. The addition both added texture to the look, while bringing a welcome sense of movement and drama to an otherwise streamlined silhouette. It also caught the attention of Jessie Buckley, who wore an archival John Galliano for Maison Margiela naked dress, who looked intrigued by the actor’s plume situation as they posed for photos.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The great thing about a stole, or even a scarf, is the ability to layer it on and off when the outfit—or occasion—deems necessary. Cruz exemplified just that as she stepped out to The Bride! after-party at Bardo St Jame’s.

Seen heading into the venue, the actor removed the plush red stole for a more after-dark effect. Instead, she accessorized with a quilted Chanel clutch in a deeper shade of burgundy red.

Let Cruz serve as a reminder that the right finishing piece can transform even the simplest evening look.