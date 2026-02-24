PinkPantheress’s Best Fashion Moments Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

“I’m obsessed with colors and shapes, and I don’t care if things clash, or are quite jarring or ugly,” PinkPantheress told W in 2025. It’s a philosophy that reads like the thesis statement for her evolving wardrobe. Since bursting onto the music scene, the British singer has developed a style completely her own. She isn’t afraid to mix bright check prints with eclectic motifs, or stack a denim boots with a vintage animal print slip dress from the archives. There’s a distinctly Y2K aesthetic to the star’s style, and a British sensibility, too, seen in her go-to designers like Chopova Lowena, Burberry, and Vivienne Westwood. Of course, she’s rarely ever seen without a handbag swung over her shoulder. Here, take in the best of PinkPantheress’s red carpet style.

2026: Burberry Show Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images PinkPantheress put her spin on a quintessential British wardrobe staple, the Burberry trench, at the label’s fall 2026 show.

2026: Grammy Awards CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images She may have been in Los Angeles, but the singer brought a piece of home to the 2026 Grammys. She wore a vintage Union Jack dress by Vivienne Westwood to music’s biggest night.

2026: Spotify Best New Artist Party Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aughts-inspired pairings, like this printed blouse and leggings, are a staple of the star’s style.

2025: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Pinkpantheress paired Chopova Lowena carabiner skirt and an ultra-cropped top at The Fashion Awards in 2025.

2025: BoF500 Gala Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a 2025 gala, she slipped into a Vivienne Westwood dress emblazoned with the brand’s signature “kiss print.”

2025: Variety Power of Young Hollywood Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She tried her hand at the sheer trend for a 2025 event.

2024: Billboard Women In Music Aliah Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Only Pinkpantheress could get away with pairing a skinny neck scarf with clashing prints.

2024: BRIT Awards JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2024 BRITs called for a printed slip dress with a daring side slit.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer hit the pink carpet at the 2023 VMAs in an archival Dolce & Gabbana dress.

2023: Barbie Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images She attended the Barbie premiere in a one-shoulder corset top and a pleated ombré skirt.

2023: BET Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In denim boots, a vintage leopard dress, and a micro-mini handbag, the singer brought peak Y2K dressing to the 2023 BET Awards.