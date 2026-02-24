PinkPantheress’s Best Fashion Moments Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal
“I’m obsessed with colors and shapes, and I don’t care if things clash, or are quite jarring or ugly,” PinkPantheress told W in 2025. It’s a philosophy that reads like the thesis statement for her evolving wardrobe. Since bursting onto the music scene, the British singer has developed a style completely her own. She isn’t afraid to mix bright check prints with eclectic motifs, or stack a denim boots with a vintage animal print slip dress from the archives. There’s a distinctly Y2K aesthetic to the star’s style, and a British sensibility, too, seen in her go-to designers like Chopova Lowena, Burberry, and Vivienne Westwood. Of course, she’s rarely ever seen without a handbag swung over her shoulder. Here, take in the best of PinkPantheress’s red carpet style.
2026: Burberry Show
PinkPantheress put her spin on a quintessential British wardrobe staple, the Burberry trench, at the label’s fall 2026 show.
2026: Grammy Awards
She may have been in Los Angeles, but the singer brought a piece of home to the 2026 Grammys. She wore a vintage Union Jack dress by Vivienne Westwood to music’s biggest night.
2026: Spotify Best New Artist Party
Aughts-inspired pairings, like this printed blouse and leggings, are a staple of the star’s style.
2025: The Fashion Awards
Pinkpantheress paired Chopova Lowena carabiner skirt and an ultra-cropped top at The Fashion Awards in 2025.
2025: BoF500 Gala
At a 2025 gala, she slipped into a Vivienne Westwood dress emblazoned with the brand’s signature “kiss print.”
2025: Variety Power of Young Hollywood
She tried her hand at the sheer trend for a 2025 event.
2024: Billboard Women In Music
Only Pinkpantheress could get away with pairing a skinny neck scarf with clashing prints.
2024: BRIT Awards
The 2024 BRITs called for a printed slip dress with a daring side slit.
2023: MTV Video Music Awards
The singer hit the pink carpet at the 2023 VMAs in an archival Dolce & Gabbana dress.
2023: Barbie Premiere
She attended the Barbie premiere in a one-shoulder corset top and a pleated ombré skirt.
2023: BET Awards
In denim boots, a vintage leopard dress, and a micro-mini handbag, the singer brought peak Y2K dressing to the 2023 BET Awards.
2023: iHeartRadio Music Awards
For one of her first awards show in 2023, PinkPantheress made the case for jeans and a “going out” top.