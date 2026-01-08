PinkPantheress knows how to make geek look chic. At a Chanel event celebrating the maison’s Coco Crush fine jewelry line last night, the singer stepped out in an outfit that felt straight out of fashion’s current school girl fixation.

The proportions were key. PinkPantheress wore a tidy cardigan top with white piping and a scoop neck camisole underneath. She paired those pieces with a knit micro-mini skirt that had an abbreviated cut and fit close to the body. For footwear, she went with one of the school girl-adajcent choices. She slipped on a pair of black Mary Janes which she styled with white tube socks, take a page right out of the playbook of the likes of Hailey Bieber and Jennie.

Never one to be caught without a purse, the artist made sure to complete her look with a coordinating bag: Chanel’s drawstring mini hobo bag designed by Matthieu Blazy, to be specific. “I enjoy having a purse with me because it completes the outfit,” she told W recently. “It’s an accessory. I don’t wear too much jewelry, so having a bag makes an outfit look more put together.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

PinkPantheress also used the evening as a chance to experiment with her famed bangs. She’s established blunt forehead-covering curtain bangs as her trademark look. Last night, her bangs appeared longer and parted to the sides.

The star’s style runs the gamut, but her wardrobe is full of preppy staples. Think; teensy tiny plaid mini skirts worn with plunging knit tops, ’90s office trousers styled next to cut-off baby tees. It’s a fluency in contrast that the singer has told W is entirely intentional.

“I would say my personal style is quite kitsch,” she said. “And I don’t think enough people dress kitsch. People concern themselves a lot with, Does this clash? Does this go together? But when you just take the plunge and dress the way you want to, you realize how free you can be.”