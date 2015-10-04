The Most Glamorous Model Weddings of All Time

It’s no surprise that models have some of the most glamorous weddings out there. They spend their careers creating relationships with top designers, so when it comes time for their big day, they likely have a rolodex of names to call up for a made-to-order gown. That’s how Kristen McMenamy got her custom Karl Lagerfeld dress for her 1997 nuptials, and how Hailey Bieber nabbed her one-of-a-kind Off-White dress (and veil). But even if they do have the access, not all models opt for the traditional look on their wedding day. It makes sense that some want to go more casual after spending their daily lives in couture creations, like Cindy Crawford, who wore just a short slip dress (sans shoes) to marry Rande Gerber on a Bahamian beach in 1998. But even though that ceremony was more lowkey, it was just as beautiful as the most over-the-top of events. Below, we’re looking back on some of the most beautiful model weddings of all time, from Bianca and Mick Jagger’s ceremony in 1971, to the most recent weddings making headlines today.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux, 2024 @corbingurkin Chanel Iman may have married NFL player Davon Godchaux in the Carribean, but her custom, beaded Zuhair Murad gown belonged in a palace.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, 2023 @eszterle Barbara Palvin chose to keep her hair and makeup simple for her Hungarian wedding to Dylan Sprouse. “The keyword was ‘timeless,’” she told W. “If I look at the pictures in 50 years with Dylan, I don’t want to laugh. And I think that worked out well. I wanted to keep [my hair] classy and out of my face.”

Nora Attal and Victor Bastidas, 2022 Photograph by Aitor Santome @noraattal The model married director/photographer Victor Bastidas in Spain while wearing a simple, slip-like Lanvin dress with thin straps and a ruffled lace hem.

Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon, 2022 @courtneypecorino Josephine Skriver married her longtime partner, singer and songwriter Alexander DeLeon, in a ceremony at the Acre Baja resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in April 2022. The model wore a custom lace Alberta Ferretti dress with spaghetti straps and an open back.

Lara Stone and David Grievson, 2021 Photograph by Paul Wright @lara_stone Many fellow models were in attendance when Lara Stone married property developer David Grievson at the Hungerford townhall in southern England. For her big day, Stone turned to the London-based bespoke bridal label, Tephi, and wore a romantic, v-neck lace gown by the brand.

Devon Windsor and Jonathan Barbara, 2019 Photograph by Melissa Marshall @devwindsor Devon Windsor was surrounded by her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels when she tied the knot in a custom Zuhair Murad lace dress.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, 2019 Photograph by Joe Termini @haileybieber Who could forget the highly-documented wedding between the former Ms. Baldwin and Justin Bieber, for which the model wore an off-the-shoulder lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White?

Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner, 2018 Photograph by Heather Hazzan @karliekloss Karlie Kloss married Jared Kushner in a small, intimate wedding in upstate New York, but her custom Dior gown, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri was anything but lowkey.

Shanina Shaik and Gregory Andrews, 2018 @studiolovestyle Shanina Shaik and her former husband, Gregory Andrews AKA DJ Ruckus, married on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, where Andrews originally proposed to the model. Shaik wore three different dresses throughout the festivities, including a sheer, lace off the shoulder number from Ralph & Russo.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, 2017 Photograph by KT Merry @kateupton The model wore a long-sleeved Valentino gown to marry baseball player Justin Verlander at their wedding at Castiglion del Bosco in Siena, Italy.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel, 2017 Photograph by Patrick Demarchelier @mirandakerr It’s fitting that Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel originally announced their engagement on Snapchat, considering Spiegel is the co-founder of the social media platform. But when it came time for their nuptials, they went offline and married at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Kerr wore a long-sleeved, silk Dior gown covered in lily of the valley appliques for her big day.

Frida Gustavsson and Hjalmar Rechlin, 2015 @fridargustavsson Model Frida Gustavsson reignited the braid trend when Instagram posts of her 2015 ceremony hit. Her dress—an intricate Valentino creation—wasn’t too bad either.

Poppy Delevingne and James Cooke, 2014 Getty With such a photogenic family, Poppy Delevingne’s 2014 wedding to James Cooke was bound to be beautiful.

Kendra Spears and Prince Rahim Aga Khan, 2013 Getty Kendra Spears became a princess when she married Prince Rahim Aga Khan in Geneva in 2013—and looked appropriately regal in cream silk and diamonds.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, 2013 @chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen reportedly wore three gowns over the course of her 2013 wedding to John Legend, including a voluminous ivory dress for the actual ceremony.

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince, 2011 Getty Kate Moss has often posed as a bride, so by the time she married Jamie Hince in 2011, she was well prepared to take on the role.

Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill, 2011 @sacks_productions Lily Aldridge married the Kings of Leon member in a California vineyard while wearing a strapless, lace Vera Wang dress.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, 2009 @gisele While they may no longer be together, Gisele Bündchen’s Santa Monica wedding to footballer Tom Brady will always be one to remember.

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns, 2006 @cturlington Christy Turlington went classic for her 2003 marriage to Ed Burns.

Stella Tennant and David Lasnet, 1999 David Cheskin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Stella Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet in a knee-length Helmut Lang gown which blew around in the winds of her native Scotland.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, 1998 Photograph by Arthur Elgort @cindycrawford Likely the most casual wedding look comes from Cindy Crawford, who wore just a John Galliano slip mini dress (and bare feet) when she married Rande Gerber on the beach in the Bahamas in 1998.

Kristen McMenamy and Miles Aldridge, 1997 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Not only did Karl Lagerfeld design Kristen McMenamy’s wedding dress for her wedding to photographer Miles Aldridge, but the designer also walked her down the aisle.

Ines de la Fressange and Luigi D'Urso, 1990 James Andanson/Sygma/Getty Images The former muse of Karl Lagerfeld incidentally wore a Saint Laurent dress and blazer when marrying Italian businessman Luigi D'Urso in 1990.

Marisa Berenson and James Randall, 1976 Getty Iconic model Marisa Berenson does everything in style, so it should come as no surprise that her 1976 Beverly Hills marriage to James Randall makes this list.

Margaux Hemingway and Erroll Wetson, 1975 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images The model and actress married Erroll Weston in a ceremony in Paris while wearing a Victorian-inspired eyelet dress.

Bianca Jagger and Mick Jagger, 1971 Getty Though Bianca and Mick Jagger’s marriage was short-lived, images from their 1971 ceremony in Saint-Tropez continue to inspire alternative brides to forgo a traditional gown for a chic white suit.