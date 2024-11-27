From casual chic knits to that famous “revenge” dress, Princess Diana’s style influence continues to reign. The late Princess of Wales constantly stepped out in public—both ias a formal member of the British Royal Family and as a private citizen—in headline-grabbing looks that instantly defined their era.

Not only has Diana been remembered in countless film and television adaptations (The Crown, Spencer, Diana) her style legacy lives on to this day in the wardrobes of A-list celebrities. Stars like Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie have regularly channeled Diana, both with her actual jewelry (in the case of Kardashian) and referential red carpet gowns. Even Diana’s off-duty style—specifically, her iconic biker shorts and oversized sweatshirt pairing—has been a favorite of the fashion set over the years.

Here, ten times celebrities have paid fashion homage to the Princess of Wales.

Kim Kardashian Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim Kardashian’s idea of honoring the late Princess? Purchasing a rare amethyst and diamond jewelry Diana once wore. In January 2023, Kardashian got her hands on the Attallah cross—a rare piece of jewelry that was previously lent to Princess Diana in the late 1980s. The Skims mogul guarded the cross for just over a year until she debuted it at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala alongside a plunging Gucci gown.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images As the current Princess of Wales and future Queen of England, it’s only natural that Kate Middleton would take cues from her late mother-in-law’s fashion sense. Princess Kate has made a special habit of paying homage to Diana, often in pieces that once belonged to her. In 2023, the Princess wore Diana’s exact sapphire and diamond earrings to the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Middleton paired her heirloom jewelry with a mint green look that bore a striking resemblance to something Diana wore to the same event in 1988.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle, much like her sister-in law Princess Kate, has rereferenced many of her mother-in-law’s most famous outfits throughout the years. Before stepping down as a senior Royal in 2020, Markle would regularly channel Diana’s chic fashion sense during her official duties—like in 2019 when she re-created an all-black outfit Diana wore to the Trooping the Colour in 1984. Now as a private citizen, Markle still weaves in bits of Diana’s style in her wardrobe with pieces like the Princess of Wales’s Cartier watch.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Emma Corrin Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Diana has been brought to life in countless film and television series, most recently in Netflix’s The Crown. Emma Corrin, who played the Princess in the series’s fourth season, channeled Diana on the red carpet in 2023, wearing a sheer twist on an ivory suit Diana made famous in 1985.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Always the glamorous dresser, Angelina Jolie was serving major Princess of Wales elegance in a one-strap velveteen gown and regal jewelry at the 2018 BAFTA Awards.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Like Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki—the actress tasked with playing Diana’s final days in the sixth season of The Crown—channeled her inner-Princess of Wales at the 2023 premiere. She wore an off-the-shoulder Dior look that referenced one of Diana’s most infamous looks: the “revenge” dress.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In 2019, Hailey Bieber said she looked to Diana “for style inspiration for as long as [she] could remember,” a statement which certainly tracks considering this off-duty moment she slipped into two years later.

JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Like Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski has gravitated towards Diana’s signature short shorts, big shirt uniform during her off-time.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry Styles Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Diana isn’t just a style icon among the girls. Harry Styles slipped into a navy vest back in 2019 that looked oh-so similar to the red “black sheep” jumper the Princess of Wales wore in 1981.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Lily Rose-Depp Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2019 Venice Film Festival, Lily Rose-Depp looked angelic in a blush Chanel couture confection. Her floor-length gown featured a matching neck detail which seemed to pick up on elements of a light blue number Diana picked out for the Cannes Film Festival nearly four decades prior.