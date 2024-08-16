The Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz’s namesake label is one of Meghan Markle’s go-to summer picks. Fittingly so, not even a day into Meghan and Prince Harry’s tour of Colombia, the Duchess already pulled out one of Ortiz’s signature designs.

Yesterday, after having been welcomed by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez, Meghan and Harry attended an event at the Delia Zapata National Arts Center in Bogotá. Meghan slipped into Ortiz’s “Navajo” sundress for the afternoon engagement. The piece featured a bold, multi-color print—inspired by the Navajo tribe’s woven techniques—and a small cut-out detail at the bodice. Markle flashed her legs, thanks to a risky center slit, before pairing her dress with Jimmy Choo mules. Her shoes were designed with sculptural heel and leather straps across the front. Markle donned her go-to Cartier jewelry stack, including the brand’s Juste Un Clou necklace which perfectly framed her Johanna Ortiz gown. Harry picked up on Meghan’s summertime outfit, opting for a linen suit jacket, pants, and a blue button down shirt.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the day, Markle switched into an outfit more befitting of a Duchess-turned-jam entrepreneur. She mixed and matched pieces from Victoria Beckham and La Ligne, wearing an autumnal button down and matching silk trousers.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Meghan kicked off her time in Colombia on Thursday when she sported a Veronica Beard suit set comprised of a sleeveless vest and matching cropped pants. She donned a white Loro Piana handbag and again styled her look with Cartier jewels.

The Duke and Duchess and Sussex’s tour will last four days in total. They plan to engage in various discussions with women and youth on discrimination, cyberbullying, and equal rights. Their visit to the country marks their second “Royal Tour” since retiring as working members of the Royal family in 2020. Earlier in May, the couple visited Nigeria to highlight Harry’s Invictus Games and the efforts of their Archewell Foundation.

