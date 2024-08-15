Meghan Markle is no longer a working member of Britain’s Royal family, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten how to pull off Royal Tour style with aplomb.

Meghan and Harry kicked off a four-day visit of Colombia today as representatives of their Archewell Foundation. The Duke and Duchess were welcomed by the Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner Rafael Pinillo in the country’s capital city, Bogotá. Meghan doubled down on her signature minimal style for the occasion, wearing a sleeveless suit vest from Veronica Beard. Her top featured a collared halter neck that flowed into bold, tortoise shell buttons. Meghan paired her vest with matching cropped pants, her go-to Cartier jewelry stack, and a white Loro Piana handbag. Harry, for his part, stayed classic in a navy blazer and a blue button down shirt that he left partially opened.

The Sussexes’s multi-day trip to the South American country will see them visit the cities of Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. They are scheduled for a series of events and panels that focus on the agenda of their Archewell Foundation—mainly, mental health efforts and online safety for young people. There’s even a training session for Harry’s Invictus Games on the Sussexes’s schedule.

Meghan and Harry, long gone from the halls of Buckingham Palace, have recently reignited their “Royal Tour” style in their capacity as private citizens. In May, the couple visited Nigeria, their first international tour since stepping away from the Royal family in 2020, where they spent several days soaking in the African country. Between talks and cultural visits, Meghan slipped into everything from traditional Nigerian attire to patterned sundresses from one of her favorite labels, Johanna Ortiz. She even wore a diamond cross necklace that once belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, during the trip.

Meghan and Harry have quite the jam-packed schedule for the next few days in Colombia. And if Meghan’s Royal track record is anything to go by, expect lots of Duchess-level fashion to come.

