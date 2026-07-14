As the eldest daughter in the Spanish Royal family, Princess Leonor is no stranger to making statements through her clothes. Having been in the public eye since she was a child, the 20-year-old has crafted a personal style of polished tailoring, refined elegance and intentional finishing touches. She showcased her skill for sartorial storytelling once again on July 14, when she presented at the 2026 Princess of Girona Awards.

The Princess, who completed her three-year military training just last week, wore a pristine white suit with subtle glistening stripes and matching off-white pumps. Most noteworthy was her sculptural silver handbag, which appears to be the silver bean clutch design by Elsa Peretti. It was reportedly given to the Princess as a gift from the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by the Italian designer in 2000. The Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation is an official Trustee of the Princess of Girona Foundation, so her choosing to wear the piece doubled as a nod to the importance of the event.

Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images

One of the Royal family’s most important annual engagements, the Princess of Girona Awards are held to honor young people making outstanding achievements in a range of areas, from arts and literature to business. Prizes are handed out by the Spanish Royal family, and the evening is led by Princess Leonor herself. As she prepares to make history as Spain’s first Queen in 150 years, the Princess’s public-facing responsibilities have continued to develop in recent years. This year marked the first time she made the closing address at the ceremony—a role that has, up until this point, been assumed by her father, King Felipe VI.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the occasion, the entire Spanish Royal family was present. Queen Letizia wore a cap-sleeved black blouse with shimmering embroidery and tailored trousers. Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía wore a streamlined two-piece magenta set. When she took the stage for her address, Princess Leonor noted that the people who inspire her most are not seeking fame, but rather enacting small-scale change every day. Her address was hailed as an inspiring, eloquent speech from a future Queen. And yet again, she was dressed the part.