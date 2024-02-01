Kate Middleton may be rewear royalty, but another very stylish European Royal is quite keen on making a point to refashion pieces from her own closet. Today, Queen Letizia stepped out to an event in Madrid, Spain in honor of World Cancer Day wearing a check maxi skirt that she’s restyled nearly half a dozen times.

Letizia’s high-waisted skirt is from Spanish label Massimo Dutti, a realtively affordable lable much like its corporate cousin Zara, and we can see why she’s continued to reach for it over the years. It’s a relatively simple silhouette, complete with a subtle high-low hemline, paired with a classic print. The skirt is dressy enough for a variety of occasions, but also isn’t entirely too formal thanks to diagonally placed panels at the side. The Queen let the skirt really stand on its own here, styling the piece with a thin leather belt, black pumps, and a plunging satin blouse from Sandro.

Though Letizia is much more inclined to take risks within her personal style than Princess Kate, the Royals share a common interest in rewearing certain pieces, sometimes even full looks, quite regularly. In fact, it’s been a busy week of restyling for Letizia who attended an event earlier this week wearing a repurposed spring Carolina Herrera dress.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fashionable Queen slipped into this Massimo Dutti number during a 2020 event, where she styled the piece with the same v-neck top. Aside from no belt, her look was a near replica of her most recent with the major switch coming in the form of her glam.

Paolo Blocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, the Spaniard enjoys this particular silhouette. Here she is attending a 2019 ceremony in Madrid wearing the check skirt with the chic Sandro blouse.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Like the Princess of Wales, Letizia is also well versed in mixing up how she styles her reworn pieces. She did just that in the winter of 2019—pairing the black and gray maxi with a white puff sleeve top and lace-up brown heels. If you’re keeping tally, that’s a total of four public appearances wearing this Massimo Dutti skirt—plus two more sightings in 2020 and 2021. As they say, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.