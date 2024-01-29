Queen Letizia Rewears A Chic Spring Dress For a Winter Engagement

Queen Letizia of Spain is usually more inclined to take risks within her personal style than her European counterparts—but that doesn’t mean she’s without her fashion signatures. Today, Letizia once again proved the versatility of her wardrobe as she re-styled a camel wrap coat with an elegant wrap dress.

The Queen pulled out the double wrap moment to attend the National Disability Awards at the Royal Palace in Aranjuez, Spain. She greeted officials outside the venue in a chic wrap coat from Carolina Herrera. The piece, which features a lapel neckline and crossover front, has been a go-to in the Queen’s winter wardrobe over the years—having last worn the knee-length coat over her shoulders during an appearance in the fall of 2022.

This time, Letizia ventured to fasten the coat tightly around her frame with the attached waist belt. She paired the look with a brown top handle bag from Carolina Herrera and nude slingback heels. Camel coats are cold weather staple, so it’s only fitting that Letizia decided to pull out the piece once again—she’s also clearly taken a liking to the silhouette this year, having worn a similar version from & Other Stories earlier this month. Still, the Royal’s look involved not only one of her favorite winter coats, but a go-to spring dress too.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Letizia removed her Carolina Herrera outerwear to reveal a powder blue wrap dress from Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez. The lighter piece brought the entire look in a warmer direction, something that was only heightened with its pleated bodice and draped puff sleeves.

Like Princess Kate, rewearing—and re-styling—select pieces has been a cornerstone of Letizia’s fashion over the years. In fact, she’s slipped into this exact wrap dress several times over the years.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She last pulled out the Adolfo Dominguez piece for a speaking engagement in the summer of 2023 as well as during a joint outing with King Felipe two years prior. Both times, the Royal wore the dress solo and with varying degrees of statement heels for a more relaxed look.

Now, for most of us, rewearing items in our closet is business as usual. But Letizia’s latest rewear proves something new: even in the dead of winter, we can still dip into our spring wardrobes.