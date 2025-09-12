Queen Letizia’s Latest Look Is Made for Office Royalty

Queen Letizia might be royalty these days, but she has put in her time at the office, so she’s a pro at transitional workplace attire. And though it has been over two decades since she punched a time card, the queen proved that dressing for the office is like riding a bike; you never forget how to do it.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Friday, Letizia made an appearance in La Rioja, Spain, to visit two schools, marking the start of a new academic year. For the outing, she opted to wear a blue striped, collarless blouse from one of her favorite brands, Adolfo Domínguez. Letizia tucked the top into some cropped Hugo Boss trousers, which she has worn many times in the past. She then completed the simple, yet effective, ensemble with slingback, block heels from Sézane.

The comfortable look was a good choice for the queen, who spent the day visiting the school’s libraries, music classes, and gymnasiums. While there, she engaged in classroom activities, sang along with the kids, and even got down on the floor to read some books with them.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was the perfect ensemble for the occasion, and it’s probably not unlike what Letizia used to wear in the late ’90s and early ’00s before marrying then–Prince Felipe. Prior to becoming the princess, Letizia was a journalist who spent time working at CNN+, 24 Horas, and Telediario Matinal, among other outlets. These days, we’re much more used to seeing the royal dressed to the nines in gowns and impressive jewels, but this look proves the 9 to 5 lifestyle is still somewhere in there.

Shop Queen Letizia’s footwear:

