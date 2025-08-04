Queen Letizia’s Sculptural Arm Cuff Is Fit for a Goddess

Sometimes, it’s not just the dress that makes a statement, but how it’s accessorized. Just ask Queen Letizia, who attended the closing ceremony of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday in a simple summer dress that was elevated by an accessory fit for a goddess.

After a surprise outing with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, the Queen continued her embrace of summer dressing with a simple sundress amped up a metallic touch. Although Letizia has long championed Spanish brands throughout her reign as Queen, she chose a crisp number from the Australian label, Aje, for the occasion. Her dress featured a ruched, scoop neckline and an asymmetric pleated detail at the waist that hugged the Queen’s figure.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look stayed true to Letizia’s signature minimalist aesthetic—but with a striking twist. She accessorized her Aje number with a sculptural gilded cuff from Madrid-based jewelry brand, Suma Cruz. Wrapped around her forearm like a piece of wearable art, the bold cuff added a Grecian touch to the understated ensemble.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finishing off Letizia’s outfit was a pair of silver Aquazzura heels—an elegant staple she regularly rotates through her wardrobe—and a structured clutch by Magrit. Glowing skin and sleek, shoulder-length hair added to the ethereal spirit of the look.

The closing ceremony of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest, held at the La Misericordia Cultural Centre in Palma, has long been a moment where Letizia leans into the more experimental—and risk-taking—side of her style. Last year, the fashion-forward Queen attended the event in a regal take on the nude illusion trend, wearing a liquid-effect dress by Hugo Boss that subtly echoed Kate Moss’s iconic 1993 naked dress—though Letizia’s version, naturally, offered full coverage.

On Sunday, Letizia once again proved that dressing up doesn’t have to be complicated—it just takes a thoughtful mix of simplicity, texture, and one unexpected arm cuff to make an impact.