Queen Letizia Channels ’90s Kate Moss In a Plunging Silver Slip Dress

Queen Letizia is turning up the heat on her royal wardrobe in a look that would make ’90s Kate Moss oh-so proud.

For the Atlántida Mallorca Film Fest yesterday, the Queen wowed guests in a Hugo Boss number that bore a striking resemblance to Moss’s infamous 1993 naked dress, although this one offered full coverage. The Spaniard’s look was defined by its low-cut front and reflective liquid fabric. Her neckline featured thin spaghetti straps that sat loosely atop her shoulders and a layered inner lining that nodded to the exposed bra trend. Letizia amped up the shimmer of her dress with a fully sequined silver clutch, dramatic chandelier earrings, and strappy metallic heels. The Queen topped off her outfit with a pin-straight hairstyle and fresh-faced skin.

Spain’s very stylish Queen has never backed down from an experimental fashion statement. But her latest outfit, from the risky neckline to the clingy fabric, might be one of her most daring, and on-trend, style choices to date.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although not nearly as sheer as Moss’s 1993 outfit, Letizia’s Hugo Boss look featured a similar scoop neckline and tiny spaghetti straps. The British supermodel famously wore the thong-baring dress, created by the American designer Liza Bruce, to an Elite Models party.

Similar styles have been sported by It girls and top models alike, from Emily Ratajkowski to Moss’s own daughter Lila. The runway star admitted in a 2023 interview that she “did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper.”

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Letizia’s appearance in Mallorca comes just days after she and her husband King Felipe VI put on a united front ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. The couple attended a pre-Olympics gala dinner at the Louvre Museum on Thursday evening. On that occasion, Letizia slipped into an ornate Dior couture look. The bodice of her ball gown was embroidered with the fleur-de-lis motif which is a symbol of royalty in France.

The following day, Letizia and Felipe opted for more casual ensembles to cheer on Team Spain during the games’ opening ceremony. The couple were seen braving Paris’s glum weather in matching ponchos.