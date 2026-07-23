Queen Letizia of Spain has become a timeless style star thanks to her ability to blend feminine silhouettes with sharp tailoring, while emanating a true sense of ease in everything she wears. Key to this chic legacy, of course, is outfit repeating.

To greet university scholarship recipients at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Thursday, the Queen donned an ensemble pulled from her personal collection. She wore a navy dress with white embroidery by French brand Antik Batik, featuring a waist-cinching tie detail and a tiered silhouette. The piece is a go-to for the Queen, who favors sleeveless, A-line cuts in the summer. As for footwear, she paired the dress with another well-documented go-to: espadrilles. She chose a pair by heritage Spanish brand Calzados Picón with white woven wedges and dark wraparound straps. This particular pair holds special significance, as it was named after her—aptly dubbed “Letizia” by the brand.

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Both items are staples of the Royal’s wardrobe. She was spotted in the same dress just last September, when she attended the "Women, Sport and Society" colloquium held at the Casa de la Cultura in Madrid. For that occasion, she styled the look with a white satchel bag by Carolina Herrera (another favorite of hers) and white espadrilles from Calzados Picón.

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While wedges have been having a comeback this season—seen on the runways of Alaïa, Simkhai and Zimmerman—they’ve been a staple of the Queen’s outfits for years. And this summer, they’ve become her unofficial uniform. In May, she wore a khaki pair alongside a lavender sundress. A few weeks later, she opted for a hot pink version of the shoe with a Barbie-coded gown.

Ultimately, her most recent outing is proof that when you have well-seasoned taste, you needn’t chase trends. Old or new, Queen Letizia’s outfits always feel fresh.