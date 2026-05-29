Even a record-breaking heat wave couldn’t stop Queen Letizia from making a stylish outing. The royal’s home country of Spain is experiencing extraordinarily high temperatures thanks to a heat wave that’s sweeping Europe. So, what’s a perpetually polished queen to do? Shop her closet for a tasteful, yet practical look that can hold its own against high temperatures.

While attending the inauguration of the Madrid Book Fair, Queen Letizia stepped out in a breezy summer dress from Spanish brand Adolfo Domínguez. Her lightweight, sleeveless style was covered in a blurry print of inky blue and pale lavender brush strokes. The practical piece featured a rounded neckline and calf-length hem, cinched by a thin blue belt that wrapped around like a ribbon. Letizia’s ensemble was simply complemented by small gold starburst earrings, as well as light purple espadrille wedges with wraparound khaki straps.

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However, this wasn’t Letizia’s first outing in this particular ensemble. Previously, the royal wore the same flowing Domínguez dress during a visit to Seville in June 2020, which was also paired with a set of espadrille wedges in a blush-pink hue. Five years later, it appears that lightning can strike twice—especially from the shoe, a go-to style in Letizia’s closet. Over the years, she’s worn the summer-ready footwear in a range of heights, silhouettes, and colors like navy, cream, beige, brown, and pink, which all smoothly complement her elegant wardrobe.

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While embracing her sophisticated style, Letizia’s book fair outfit proved that even royals can find outfit inspiration from looking through their closets. It’s a sustainable practice she’s become known for, often stepping out in the same handbags, shoes, and clothing over the years. However, she’s not the only star that frequently re-wears her wardrobe across multiple seasons. Kate Middleton’s become known for re-wearing her shoes and dresses across a range of public-facing events over the years, even on the red carpet. Non-royals like Katie Holmes and Amal Clooney also re-wear pieces from their own closets on and off the red carpet, as well. It seems that, especially when facing extreme weather, relying on go-to styles and long-lasting pieces is a dressing method everyone can get behind.