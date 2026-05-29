Queen Letizia Takes On A Heat Wave In Sustainable Style
Even a record-breaking heat wave couldn’t stop Queen Letizia from making a stylish outing. The royal’s home country of Spain is experiencing extraordinarily high temperatures thanks to a heat wave that’s sweeping Europe. So, what’s a perpetually polished queen to do? Shop her closet for a tasteful, yet practical look that can hold its own against high temperatures.
While attending the inauguration of the Madrid Book Fair, Queen Letizia stepped out in a breezy summer dress from Spanish brand Adolfo Domínguez. Her lightweight, sleeveless style was covered in a blurry print of inky blue and pale lavender brush strokes. The practical piece featured a rounded neckline and calf-length hem, cinched by a thin blue belt that wrapped around like a ribbon. Letizia’s ensemble was simply complemented by small gold starburst earrings, as well as light purple espadrille wedges with wraparound khaki straps.
However, this wasn’t Letizia’s first outing in this particular ensemble. Previously, the royal wore the same flowing Domínguez dress during a visit to Seville in June 2020, which was also paired with a set of espadrille wedges in a blush-pink hue. Five years later, it appears that lightning can strike twice—especially from the shoe, a go-to style in Letizia’s closet. Over the years, she’s worn the summer-ready footwear in a range of heights, silhouettes, and colors like navy, cream, beige, brown, and pink, which all smoothly complement her elegant wardrobe.
While embracing her sophisticated style, Letizia’s book fair outfit proved that even royals can find outfit inspiration from looking through their closets. It’s a sustainable practice she’s become known for, often stepping out in the same handbags, shoes, and clothing over the years. However, she’s not the only star that frequently re-wears her wardrobe across multiple seasons. Kate Middleton’s become known for re-wearing her shoes and dresses across a range of public-facing events over the years, even on the red carpet. Non-royals like Katie Holmes and Amal Clooney also re-wear pieces from their own closets on and off the red carpet, as well. It seems that, especially when facing extreme weather, relying on go-to styles and long-lasting pieces is a dressing method everyone can get behind.