While most in the United States likely keep up with the style musings of Princess Kate Middleton, there is another majorly stylish Royal just a short plane ride from Buckingham Palace. Born Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Queen Letizia of Spain ascended to the throne in 2014 with her husband King Felipe VI. A former journalist and news anchor, Letizia has approached her reign with a sense of modernity—she was a divorcee when she met her husband and, like Middleton, comes from a middle-class family.

Throughout her nearly two decades as part of Spain’s Royal Family, the Queen has established a signature style sense—one that places an emphasis on simple, yet entirely attention-grabbing, silhouettes. She’s made a habit of rewearing many of her favorite pieces (something Middleton has picked up, too) and has championed Spanish and Latin brands like Carolina Herrera, Felipe Varela, and Cortana, among others. And while she loves elaborate gowns and statement suits for more formal occasions, she isn’t afraid to mix in pieces from brands like Mango, Zara, and H&M. Below, a look back at Queen Letizia of Spain’s best style moments.

2023: Coronation of King Charles III Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images For King Charles’ coronation, Letizia brought the color in a pink Carolina Herrera peplum top and below-the-knee skirt.

2023: The Gallery Of The Royal Collections Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Royal went with another Carolina Herrera number, this one in black and white floral, to attend the inauguration of The Gallery Of The Royal Collections.

2023: Coronation Reception Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Fashion girls like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wore this exact Victoria Beckham dress that Letizia sported for King Charles III’s Coronation Reception.

2023: Centenary of The Privilege of The Union Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Spainard looked summer ready in this white lace Sfera dress that she wore to attend the Commemoration of the Centenary of The Privilege of The Union.

2023: National Culture Awards Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Letizia mixed things up for the National Culture Awards in this patterned Temperley London number.

2022: National Orchestra and Choir of Spain Concert Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images To attend the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain Concert, Letizia brought the sparkle in a below-the-knee Nina Ricci dress.

2022: NATO Summit Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images For the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, Letizia greeted foreign dignitaries in this black The 2nd Skin Co. dress.

2019: Gala Dinner Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2019, the Royal stunned in this dramatic purple ball gown, sash, and floral tiara (as a major example of her penchant for rewearing outfits, she had sported the strapless dress eight years prior).

2018: Pascua Military Ceremony Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen opted for a velvet column gown complete with buttons up the front for a 2018 ceremony.

2016: Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her majesty went with a blue lace Felipe Varela number for the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards. She originally debuted the style at her daughter Sofia’s first communion.

2014: Coronation of King Felipe VI Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images For one of the many looks worn during her husband’s 2014 Coronation, Letizia opted for a form-fitting white coat dress that she paired with a blue brooch.

2014: Plastic Arts Awards Ceremony NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images The Royal looked buttoned up for the Plastic Arts Awards Ceremony in this slate gray peplum blazer and pencil skirt.

2010: State Dinner Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images To host a state dinner in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Letizia greeted guests in a simple, yet extremely chic, white shift dress that she paired with a statement necklace.

2008: Foreign Ambassadors Reception Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A vision in red, Letizia sported a velvet maxi skirt and jacket for the 2008 Foreign Ambassadors Reception in Madrid, Spain.

2006: State Dinner Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In one of her more formal looks, the Royal went with a brown and green ball gown, complete with an attention-grabbing tiara and sash, for a 2006 state dinner.

2004: Wedding of Fernando Gomez Acebo and Monica Luque Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pink has always been a go-to color for Letizia. Here, she sported a pastel ruffled skirt, blazer, and heels to attend the wedding of Fernando Gomez Acebo and Monica Luque in 2004.

2004: Wedding PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN / GETTY IMAGES Letizia’s wedding dress is likely the most expensive ensemble in history—the piece cost over $6 million dollars to make, which far outweighs the price tags of her British and European Royal counterparts.