Certain outfit formulas are seasonless. For evidence, look no further than Spain’s Queen Letizia. She just wore a colorful spring ensemble during the first few days of the fall season.

Today, the stylish Queen stepped out to the UNICEF Espana Awards 2025 in Madrid in a head-to-toe coral look that she last wore during the peak of spring weather. Letizia slipped into a silk button-front blouse from Hugo Boss, featuring ruched details along both sleeves. She casually tucked the piece into a matching pencil skirt, also from Hugo Boss, that was marked by a demure leg slit up the center. Breaking up the monochrome, Letizia slipped on a pair of nude sling back pumps and sported gold hoop earrings. She let her dark hair run past her shoulders and championed her signature natural makeup look.

Paolo Blocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Britain’s Kate Middleton, Letizia has long advocated for sustainability through recycling her wardrobe. She’ll constantly pull out pieces over and over to wear them in new ways—but, interestingly, her latest ensemble is an exact repeat of one she wore in 2023.

Attending the National Sports Awards in April of that year, Letizia donned the coordinated Hugo Boss set and similar skin-tone pumps to the ones she had on today. The main difference between the looks came in the Queen’s hair and makeup. Back then, she wore pin-straight hair as opposed to tousled and sported a glossy pink lip color.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the first few weeks of fall, Letizia has been wearing a handful of the season’s tried-and-true staples. Pinstripe blue shirts, wide-leg denim, chic white pantsuits, just to name a few.

But this afternoon in Spain, the Royal proved that an outfit defined by a bold color—preferably, one borrowed from the spring or summer months—is exactly what one needs as the temperatures continue to drop.