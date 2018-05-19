What did Kate Middleton wear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's wedding in Windsor? A white dress. But it wasn't a wedding fashion faux pas . It was, it seems, a deliberate choice to keep things simple and the attention off of herself and on the day's happy couple.

Eagle-eyed journalist Elizabeth Holmes pointed out on Twitter that the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Windsor Castle "wearing a dress she has worn TWICE before. Charlotte's christening and the Queen's birthday. #RoyalWedding," further commenting, "Truly the nicest gesture she could show her now sister-in-law. Absolutely nothing to see here! Focus on the bride!"

Almost all of the comments on the tweet agree that Kate is a "class act" and a "lady" for eschewing the limelight on this day, though it's important to point out that this is very on brand for Kate, Duchess of the People. The white dress in question (Kate's, that is) is by Alexander McQueen, a favorite label of the mother-of-three's.

As for the other white gown in the room at St. George's Chapel , as you probably know, it's Givenchy silk (you can read all about the designer, Brit Clare Waight Keller, here ) and complemented by a diamond tiara, diamond earrings, a long train and, finally, a wedding ring made of Welsh Gold from the Queen's own supply.

More examples of the royals being cute together? Sure, why not. Markle's bouquet includes flowers hand-picked by Prince Harry yesterday, as well as forget-me-nots, because they were his late mother Princess Diana's favorite flower. Yes, we are also crying, it's completely normal and nothing to be ashamed of.

Now here's the best GIF from the royal wedding, because you deserve it:

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , as Harry and Meghan will officially now be titled (though we'll never actually call them that), on having such a sartorially considerate family.

