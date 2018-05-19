They may be small compared to the opulent decorations and dresses on display for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , but in many ways, the rings are the most important objects of the day. They are the only ones that will continue to be worn tomorrow (and, we assume, for the rest of Harry and Meghan's lives), and they symbolize the marriage that is the point of the whole event. So getting them right is paramount.

Now, the palace has revealed that for their rings, Harry and Meghan chose Cleave And Company. Per a royal blog post , "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop."

What is Welsh Gold, you ask, and how is it different from Normal Gold? Well, according to Wikipedia , the leading experts on all things things , "Welsh gold is gold that occurs naturally in two distinct areas of Wales and highly prized because of its origin and scarcity." So it's old and rare and cool and ancient Celtic priestesses wore it, probably.

The ring and band are both en route to the ceremony with Prince William , who is his younger brother's best man. Not saying we're tearing up thinking about how proud Diana would be right now, but we're also not not saying that.

Will Markle's preference in this case cause a trend like it has for so many shoes and purses? Are we about to see a major Welsh gold trend or, like teeny hats, is this a fashion best left across the pond? Time will tell! Although the rest of us may not be so lucky as to have a grandmother-in-law who can just gift us with gold.

