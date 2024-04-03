Queen Letizia isn’t retiring her love for Barbiecore, or sustainable fashion, anytime soon. Today, the Royal signaled that she’s more than ready for spring by rewearing a pastel pink confection to attend a ceremony in the port city of Cádiz.

Letizia slipped into a patterned stunner from the Spanish brand Lady Pipa. Her dress was designed in a vibrant blush pink motif that would make Margot Robbie proud, yes, but it also featured plenty of eye-catching design details. The low-cut neckline was accented by rounded shoulders and draped long sleeves. From there, the dress then moved into a knee-length maxi skirt complete with ruching down the front and a sizable slit. The Queen rounded out her springtime look with a wispy bob hairstyle, flashy earrings, and a white shoulder bag. And, of course, matching pink eyeshadow and fuchsia sling-backs were the perfect finishing touch.

The Monarch has cemented herself as one of Europe’s more stylish Royals. And now, following a slate of utilitarian, muted looks, it seems Letizia is going all in on springtime details, from Barbie pinks to floral patterns, as the weather heats up. But, in true form, she already showed off this exact look—all the way down to her heels—just a little less than a year ago.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in late April of 2023, Letizia debuted this Lady Pipa dress while hosting the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Prize at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Like her latest moment, she paired her midi with coordinating heels. But the true contrast between these looks came from the Queen’s glam. Instead of a more casual hairstyle like she opted for on Wednesday, she went for an elegant updo, silver chandelier earrings, and smokey eye makeup during her appearance last year.

It’s clear that Letizia has recycled fashion down to a particular sciene. Even when she does rewear an entire look, accessories included, like she did today, she still manages to keep things fresh via styling. Whether it be smokey, pastel eyeshadow, a practical shoulder bag, or some tousled hair, Letizia understands the power of both rewearing and restyling.