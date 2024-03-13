Queen Letizia Keeps It Chic and Simple in a Surprisingly Utilitarian Look

Like other very stylish European Royals, Queen Letizia of Spain has her tried-and-true style signatures. But, that doesn’t mean the monarch is afraid to mix up her fashion sense from time to time or, in the case of her latest look, tackle her Royal duties with some surprisingly utilitarian and menswear-inspired pieces. On Wednesday, Letizia welcomed guests to the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid while wearing a sleek, color-blocked outfit.

The 51-year-old based her look around high-waisted trousers from Hugo Boss that she paired with a three-quarter sleeve top. Letizia accessorized her pants with a black belt and chunky shoes but, truly, the power of her look lied in its elevation of wardrobe basics—in this instance, boot-cut pants and a crewneck—rather than concerning itself with fussy stylings. The practical feel of the Queen’s ensemble was only enhanced by her footwear choice: a pair of chic, platform penny loafers which, in addition to being a favorite amongst fashion girls, also carried some menswear influences, too.

When she’s not wearing some sort of elaborate ball gown or a blinding selection of Royal crown jewels, Letizia’s personal style is rather simple (usually, Royals tend to keep their day-to-day wears rather pared-back in an attempt to relate to the masses). So, it makes sense that for a more casual appearance like this one, the monarch would prioritize function over form. And leather stompers over her usual choice of glossy slingback pumps.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As with many of her more relaxed outfits, it turns out that Letizia had previously worn parts of this particular look as recently as this past November. Then, she styled her emerald green pants with a much more formal pussy bow blouse as well as nude pumps. More evening out on the town than afternoon at the palace.

Letizia clearly understands the power of styling within the pieces she chooses to rewear. In the tale of these particular Hugo Boss pants, she’s successfully dressed them up and down—whether it be thanks to a more going out heel and her tousled waves back in November or her recent pin-straight hair, black undershirt, and chunky loafers.