Queen Letizia & Queen Mathilde Have a Joint Slay in Bold Primary Colors

Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are two of Europe’s most stylish royals. So, it was only fitting that they’d both opt for elegant designer looks for a joint engagement on Tuesday.

Welcoming Spain’s royal couple at the Royal Palace, Queen Mathilde slipped into a coat dress from Christian Dior. It’s bold red reflecting the shared hue in the Spanish and Belgian flags, featured a V-neck silhouette with a pleated skirt and a belted waist. The Belgian Queen accessorized minimally, opting for a beige handbag, classic pumps, and crystal drop earrings.

Queen Letizia, for her part, continued her streak of off-season fall dressing in an ensemble by Giorgio Armani. She wore a pleated dress from the Italian label, marked by its dark blue fabric and feminine floral touches. As with many items in her wardrobe, the Spanish royal had previously worn the outfit back in 2023.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To accent her Armani, Letizia embraced fall’s It shade—burgundy—with coordinating heels and a clutch, both from her beloved accessories brand, Magrit. She finished everything off with multi-stone earrings that fell to her shoulders.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen Mathilde and her husband, King Phillippe, hosted Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI to mark the start of the Europalia Espagne 2025 Festival. The biennial arts event, held in Belgium and neighboring countries, highlights the art and cultural heritage of one invited country. This year’s festival honors Spain and runs from October 2025 to January 2026 with over 300 events exploring the country’s historical and modern culture.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the royal couples also visited the Brussels Palace of Fine Arts where they toured the exhibition Light and Shadow: Goya and Spanish Realism, prior to attending the festival’s opening ceremony.