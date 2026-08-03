Spain’s Queen Letizia traded her preferred espadrilles and signature A-line tailoring over the weekend for a new and undeniably celebratory ensemble. Attending the closing ceremony of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday, the Queen stepped out in a slinky, asymmetrical silhouette with statement gold accents.

Her red Carolina Herrera number featured a one-shoulder design with a thigh-high slit and ruching all over. Running along the shorter side of the dress was a bold gold zipper, which echoed her high-shine accessories. For the occasion, Queen Letizia opted for beige Gucci mules with gold hardware and a gilded woven clutch from Turkish brand Begüm Khan. Though the royal has a taste for chic rewears, here, she presented new pieces—with the exception of her Isabel Guarch Palma earrings. The handcrafted studs are reportedly inspired by the Mallorcan hospitality tradition of planting a palm tree at the entrance of one’s home, making them a heartfelt choice for the event.

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The Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest, founded 15 years ago, is a hybrid film festival—meaning it combines screenings in Mallorca with internationally accessible online programming. For her appearance this year, the Queen met with Spanish film stars and presented the “Master of Cinema” award to French composer and director Alexandre Desplat.

While Queen Letizia attended the event solo, the entire Spanish royal family is currently in Palma de Mallorca for their annual summer holiday. Each August, the Royals gather on the island’s south coast, where they stay at the historic Palace of Marivent for a few weeks. Tomorrow, they are set to hold their traditional summer reception with hundreds of guests in attendance. In other words, we can expect more royal summer style moments in the very near future.