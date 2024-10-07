Rachel Zegler’s Crystal Waterfall Dress Is Sheer Perfection

You can’t physically wear a crystal waterfall, but last night, Rachel Zegler came pretty close. While some starlets gravitate toward sheer fabrics to emphasize what’s underneath, Zegler’s net dress served as a medium for cascades of crystal beads, whose pattern intensified the further down the dress they went. It’s as if she took the expression “dripping in diamonds” literally.

Zegler was out on the town to attend a party for Variety’s “The New York Issues.” She’s on the cover, of course, and for good reason. She’s currently starring in Broadway’s latest buzzed-about staging of Romeo + Juliet opposite Kit Connor.

Zegler’s dress is technically French, but it too has a New York connection. The frock is from Dior’s pre-fall 2024 collection, which premiered at a show held at the Brooklyn Museum earlier this year. Zegler was on hand in the front row.

On the runway, the dress was styled with a black slip underneath. Zegler opted for a base layer of separates instead. She kept the styling simple with black pumps and a Lady Dior bag.

Zegler’s part in Romeo + Juliet—her Broadway debut—is a limited engagement that runs through February. Still, she has a pretty busy slate of films on the horizon. “Netflix Princess” may not have the same caché of “Disney Princess,” but Zegler will voice the lead in the streamer’s upcoming blockbuster animated film Spellbound (Nicole Kidman voices her mother). That premieres in November. Y2K, a horror comedy directed by Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney, follows when it hits theaters in December. Next spring, she’ll be a full-on Disney queen, with the release of the live-action remake of Snow White.