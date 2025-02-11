Rachel Zegler’s Mini Dress Is Bridal In the Front, Party In the Back

Rachel Zegler is gearing up to play Snow White in the upcoming Disney musical, but her latest red carpet look is more bridal white. Zegler’s Courrèges runway look at last night’s 2025 New York Theatre Gala was a true balancing act: demure in the front and pure risk at the sides and back.

Zegler slipped into a stark white look from the Courrèges spring 2025 collection. The front half of the piece featured angelic draping, a small rosette detail, and a single spaghetti strap. Turn it around and Zegler’s dress was completely backless, only held together by clear straps. Zegler finished off her look with diamond jewelry and nude heels. She carried Aupen’s “Renaissance” handbag before hitting the red carpet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bridal white dresses like Zegler’s have exploded in popularity over the past few years on the red carpet, even for actresses who have no plans on walking down an aisle anytime soon. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson and Simone Ashley has tested out the trend, with the latter actress wearing an ivory number to New York Fashion Week just a few days ago.

Truly, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that bridal looks are en vogue lately. Like its sartorial counterpart the classic black dress, all-white numbers are something that pairs with, well, everything. In Zegler’s case, she opted to let the structure of her Courrèges design stand on its own rather than going overboard with accessories. It was certainly NSFW. Or, more appropriately, not safe to walk down the aisle in.