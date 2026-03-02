Sometimes you don’t need a steamer to step out onto the red carpet. Allow Rebecca Ferguson to demonstrate. At the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premiere in Birmingham, England tonight, the actor leaned into the renaissance of the deliberately crinkled evening dress.

Ferguson opted for a metallic runway gown from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2026 collection. Riffing on a boudoir slip, it featured a negligee-style bustier with lace edging and a semi-flared skirt. The real interest, however, was in the design’s textured fabric. The permanently pleated, foil-like finish gave the gown a just-unpacked-from-the-suitcase effect.

Ferguson leaned into the unkempt texture of her dress with her beauty choices. She wore her hair in a fishtail braid to the side, with loose wisps left to frame the face for a slightly undone effect.

Jacob King - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Creased textiles were all the rage at the spring shows this fall. Miuccia Prada explored the phenomenon, as she has been for decades, with creased opera gloves shown with neon bloomers and car coats. At Bottega Veneta and Loewe, knits were crinkled to a sculptural degree, while Veronica Leoni showed nylon shift dresses that looked immune to the steam of an iron.

Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, there’s a certain amount of context that needs to be considered when wearing creased clothing. (Tread lightly when wearing that wrinkled ‘ol button down to your next job interview.) But on the red carpet, as Ferguson exemplified tonight, crinkles can be as good as couture.