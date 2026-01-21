Rebecca Hall plays a FBI agent tasked with investigating a mystery STD in Ryan Murphy’s intriguingly kooky new series The Beauty. Her character is dressed head-to-toe in The Row, naturally. And for the series’s subsequent press tour, Hall has channeled that same kind of fashion insider appeal, but with a twist.

Working with stylist Bailey Moon, Hall has stacked her wardrobe full of edgy separates, sleek styling details, and unexpected splashes of primary colors. Take the Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress she wore to the New York premiere, for example. The British actor slipped into a one-shoulder lace gown with the label’s signature belting splicing the mid-section. With its feminine fabric juxtaposed by the tough hardware at the waist, the piece set the tone for Hall’s looks to come.

At the UK debut, Hall continued to lean into belting, but with separates rather than a full dress. Her Courrèges look consisted of a white tube top, fastened together with nearly a dozen skinny belts, and ’90s-style dress pants that sat low on her waist.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Though Hall said she was lured into the role due to her character’s chic wardrobe (and the bonkers plot line, which centers on an STD that makes you “really hot”), her press looks have played against the typical method style du jour. (Let’s face it; themed dressing is usually reserved for actors playing more fantastical roles, not an FBI agent like Hall is).

Instead, Hall has leaned into touch points that channel the machinations of her own style, whether it be belting or eclectic hues. She wore a bright lemon yellow dress courtesy of Maximilian Davis’s Ferragamo to the Rome premiere and a color-blocked Fendi skirt suit to the photo call the next morning.

Hall is due to reunite with Murphy on next installment of the Monster anthology series, playing Lizzie Borden’s stepmother, Abby. No doubt we can expect another great press tour.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images