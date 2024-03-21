Rebecca Hall is many things. Accomplished actress, a seasoned director and, judging by her latest looks, a major proponent of colorful fashion. Hall, who is busy promoting her Broadway role in An Enemy of the People, has been treating the Big Apple streets to a masterclass in bright, bold style this week.

On Wednesday, Hall livened up an otherwise gloomy New York City by way of a matching yellow look. Her outfit, from the brand One Of, featured a semi-sheer knit turtleneck styled with a fully sequined maxi skirt. Fittingly, Hall tied in the hues of her skirt. The sheer green trim at the hem coordinated with her Brandon Blackwood bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and two-toned Prada loafers. Although temperatures in New York City have dropped considerably from last week’s balmy weather, Hall is definitely looking ahead to the warmer months with her fashion.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, Hall continued her statement dressing streak with another sequined moment. Like her previous outfit, this one also featured a shimmery column skirt trimmed with sheer fabric. Instead of a knit top, though, the actress went for a see-through collared number complete with a plunging neckline and three-quarter sleeves. For an extra pop, Hall carried a brown clutch and slipped into a pair of metallic Mary Jane heels.

At the start of the week, Hall was favoring a red floral mini that she paired with a sculptural overcoat and black loafers. Oh, and it hasn’t been all street style for Hall. The actress cut a chic figure in Proenza Schouler during the opening night of An Enemy of the People on Monday.

In addition to her new Broadway stint, Hall is also promoting her appearance in the film Godzilla x Kong which explains her barrage of press outfits over these past few days. In an Instagram story yesterday, the actress explained that she sported a whopping six looks in just one day, saying “Sometimes there are too many good clothes to wear.” Well, these clothes are very, very good.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images