A Red Shoe is the Perfect Pop of Color

Collage by Ashley Peña
The amount of times we’ve seen cherry red shoe moments this season—on the runways and on our favorite celebs—is enough to get any fire sign excited. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber sporting the same crimson loafers from The Row and Camila Mendes matching a pair of ruby red slingbacks to a fiery pair of tights. All three looks were paired with otherwise subdued ensembles—proving that a single pop of serious color can take a look to the next level. With that in mind, we’ve shopped out some of the best red shoes you can add to your own wardrobe, from fire-engine pumps from Prada to Proenza Schouler’s mesh Mary Janes. We’ve got sneaker enthusiasts, loafer-lovers, and everyone in between covered with this one.

Cherry Red Ballet Flats

Bode Red Musette Ballerina Flats
$620
Ssense
Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats
$890
Moda Operandi
Simone Rocha Pleated Metallic Ballerina Shoes
$707
Farfetch
Sandy Liang Ssense Exclusive Red MJ Double Strap Ballerina Flats
$550
Ssense
Proenza Schouler Glove Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
$525
Moda Operandi
Mansur Gavriel Dream Leather Ballerina Shoes
$395
Farfetch

Crimson Pumps

Eva Pump
$980
Ferragamo
Satin Pumps
$1,170
Prada
Alaïa 110 Patent - Leather Pumps
$1,490
Net-A-Porter
Clara Patent Leather Pumps
$1,295
Balmain
Manolo Blahnik Campari Patent Mary Jane Pumps
$825
Neiman Marcus
Gianvito Rossi 105 Patent Leather Pumps
$795
Net-A-Porter

Ruby Red Mary Janes

Nodaleto Bulla Babies Patent Leather Platform Mary Jane
$850
Net-A-Porter
Christian Louboutin Miss Jane 55 Iridescent
$895
Net-A-Porter
Keel Red Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps
$575
Carel
Repetto Babies Rose
$455
Repetto

Lipstick-Colored Boots

Proenza Schouler Crinkle Patent Ankle Boots
$895
Farfetch
Alexander McQueen Buckled Leather Ankle Boots
$1,990
Net-A-Porter
Balenciaga Cagole Lambskin Buckle Zip Knee Boots
$2,450
Bergdorf Goodman
The Attico Sienna Patent Leather Knee Boots
$1,630
Net-A-Porter
Etro Metallic Toe-Cap Knee-High Boots
$2,320
Farfetch

Carmine Mules

Bottega Veneta Blink Metallic Knot Slide Sandals
$990
Neiman Marcus
Balenciaga Cagole Leather Sandals
$267
Moda Operandi
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules
$795
Net-A-Porter
Mystero
$1,050
Giuseppe Zanotti
Alaïa Perfo 100 Mule
$1,650
FWRD

Scarlet Loafers

Gucci Horsebit Leather Platform Loafers
$1,490
Net-a-Porter
Comme Des Garçons Girl Red Platform Loafers
$695
Ssense
Ferragamo Irina Logo-Debossed Leather Loafers
$850
Net-a-Porter
Thom Browne Penny-Slot Velvet Loafers
$950
Farfetch

Fiery Sandals

Le Monde Beryl Knot Flat Satin Sandals
$505
Net-a-Porter
Jil Sander Crossover-Strap Leather Sandals
$750
Farfetch
Beach Sandal
$920
The Row
Proenza Schouler Red Square Flat Strappy Sandals
$495
Ssense

Strawberry-Hued Sneakers

Women's V-Star LTD in Dark Red Suede with Silver Star
$565
Golden Goose
Balenciaga 3XL Mesh-Panel Sneakers
$1,150
Farfetch
Reebok x Maison Margiela Club C Sneakers
$257
Farfetch
Adidas X Wales Bonner Samba Panelled Sneakers
$794
Farfetch
Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Low "Virgil Abloh-White/Red" Sneakers
$11,339
Farfetch
Women's Disruptor 2 Premium
$70
Fila