The amount of times we’ve seen cherry red shoe moments this season—on the runways and on our favorite celebs—is enough to get any fire sign excited. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber sporting the same crimson loafers from The Row and Camila Mendes matching a pair of ruby red slingbacks to a fiery pair of tights. All three looks were paired with otherwise subdued ensembles—proving that a single pop of serious color can take a look to the next level. With that in mind, we’ve shopped out some of the best red shoes you can add to your own wardrobe, from fire-engine pumps from Prada to Proenza Schouler’s mesh Mary Janes. We’ve got sneaker enthusiasts, loafer-lovers, and everyone in between covered with this one.