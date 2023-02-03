Reece Feldman Believes Fashion, Like Film, Is All About the Spectacle

There are a handful of ways you may have encountered Reece Feldman over the past year. Maybe he showed up on your For Your Page under the username @guywithamoviecamera, where he brings viewers behind the scenes of film and TV sets, premieres, and award shows. Or perhaps you came across his photo on “high fashion Twitter,” where the 24-year-old has gained a recent fan base thanks to his quirky and unexpected red carpet looks. The recognition Feldman is experiencing at the moment is a bit serendipitous—but that’s not to say he doesn’t deserve it. So many TikTokers are pushing the boundaries of dressing, or posting “day in the life” videos from their job, as Feldman began doing while working on reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey after graduating from Tulane in 2020. But Feldman’s skill sets, his soothing voice, and his guy-next-door demeanor sets him apart from the pack—and production studios have taken notice, hiring Feldman to create content on their sets.

Those first short-form videos have since led to opportunities for Feldman on Not Okay, Scream VI, and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, for which he makes videos to drum up interest on social media. In between those productions, he stopped by the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and various movie premieres, providing viral content along the way. “Yes, there’s a serious side of fashion, but there’s also a side that’s fun—and in that regard, fashion is like film,” Feldman tells W over Zoom. “It’s a spectacle, and it inspires people.” Below, Feldman reveals how some of his viral looks came to be, how he got Aubrey Plaza to stare at him for a TikTok, and the extremely niche movie genre he hopes to make a mark on one day.

When did you first discover your love for movies?

My grandfather and my dad were always huge movie people and, growing up, they showed me movies that didn’t treat me like a kid; I feel like a lot of kids’ movies teach and tell, but more adult films show. I discovered that film was how I could relate to the world. When my parents were getting divorced, the only solace I ever found was in film. It was how I was able to understand emotion, to relate and empathize with others.

Feldman at the American Music Awards in November. ABC via Getty Images

What is your ultimate dream?

If I won the lottery tomorrow, I would stop everything and go immediately into pre-production on some of my scripts. I want to write and direct and that’s it. I would love to never have to attend anything or post anything again. Well, I would love to get to a point where I could post and attend, but not because I have to, because I want to. The goal is to create my own stories so that people like me, who watch the Oscars every year like it’s the Super Bowl, can see me and think, “I can do that.”

I want to talk a little bit about your TikToks. How do you pitch these ideas to celebrities? For example, do you just approach Aubrey Plaza on the red carpet and ask, “Hey, can we stare at each other for a video?”

It depends. I do a lot of research beforehand to make sure I know everyone’s comfort levels. I’ll come in with literally a hundred ideas with the hopes of making three videos. With Aubrey, I know she’s not going to say anything, she won’t want to read anything, but she’d be okay to look back and forth.

Let’s move on to your style, for which you’ve been noticed a lot lately. Have you always been interested in fashion?

Yes and no. My friend Lulu and I won best dressed at camp—but I wouldn’t say I always had a good sense of style. I was always very opinionated about what I was wearing, even if it was bad. I never let my parents pick things out for me. But to their credit, they let me experiment.

I’ve also always been obsessed with costuming in movies and the importance it’s had on the real world. Diane Keaton changed fashion with Annie Hall. After I saw Indiana Jones when I was, like, eight, I made my dad get me a fedora. As I got older and started working on more high-profile projects, I noticed, almost always, the women dressed well. With men, it was just “Black suit, black suit, blue suit, black suit.” Now, when I’m at events, I want to make sure I honor the work of the people I respect. A good way to do that is by dressing the part.

Walk me through your looks for the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. How did those come together?

I normally dress myself, but I worked with NBC and E! for the Golden Globes and they gave me a styling stipend. I really like the way Chloe Cherry from Euphoria dresses, so I found her stylist, Tabitha Sanchez, and reached out on Instagram. She got me right away. She understood what I wanted, which was to be rooted in tradition, but still out there. She also understood that I like functionality. I don’t want to be uncomfortable. I want to be able to sleep in that look I wore.

Feldman in and Egonlab suit with a kilt and shirt from Daniel W. Fletcher, styled by Tabitha Sanchez. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As for my Critics’ Choice look, that came together very last-minute. I found out I was attending a couple of days before, but luckily I had this skeleton shirt I’d purchased a couple months back, after I saw someone post about it on Pinterest. So, I wore it with a blazer I found at some thrift shop and the choker, which I saw on Timothée Chalamet after working with him on Bones and All. I just thought it was so cool. I knew [The Nightmare Before Christmas director] Henry Selick would be there for Wendell & Wild so I thought, “Let me just make this Jack Skellington costume.”

Feldman at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

What is your favorite look you’ve worn so far?

I really liked the Globes look. There was also the one for the Babylon premiere: I wore this blue velvet suit with a bow tie from a shop on Etsy. The bowtie had snakes on it, and there’s a snake in the movie. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt saw it and were like, “Oh my god, that’s so cool!” Afterward, I sent a note to the woman who made the bowtie and told her Margot and Brad liked it and she said it was the perfect exclamation point for her 2022.

What is one of your favorite fashion moments in pop culture?

Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally. Every outfit in that movie—the chunky cable-knits, the suede elbow patches on the blazer. The white shoes, the high white tube socks, everything is perfect.

Feldman at the Babylon premiere. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Who are your style icons?

I always say that when Harry Styles or Timothée Chalamet wears something, that means I can do it. But there are other people, too—like, funny enough, Larry David. He, as the kids say, “Do be dressin’.” He’s got it figured out.

As far as red carpet, I think Kodi Smit-McPhee dresses really well. He’s also a fantastic actor. His performance in The Power of the Dog was one of those performances I wish people talked about more, just because it’s quiet. Everyone likes a performance where someone’s yelling, whereas I love restraint.