Rihanna Stepped Out in This Season’s Hottest Collaboration

Lately, Rihanna has been embracing the all-black look, wearing the color head-to-toe as she has stepped out in Los Angeles over the past week or so. That’s why, it was so refreshing to see the singer embrace color recently, and to do so in a big way. She still kept it monochrome, but on Wednesday night, Rihanna was unmissable when she was spotted in a completely blue ensemble.

The entire look is courtesy of Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas, which debuted at Demna’s resort 2023 show at the New York Stock Exchange back in May. The collection finally became available in-full earlier this month, and now, Rihanna is one of the first to rock it. The singer, who we know loves a big Balenciaga coat, wore the blue padded bathrobe jacket atop the over-the-knee knife boots in the same hue. A mini hourglass bag finished off the ensemble. The pieces are all quintessentially Demna’s Balenciaga, but with the added three-stripe signature of Adidas. Rihanna did, however, opt to not wear the blue leather bodysuit and mask, which adorned the model who originally showed off the pieces on the runway.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Rihanna wore the look to attend a dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Apparently, the group stayed at the restaurant for four hours as they enjoyed their meal. Rihanna has been spending a lot of time in the Los Angeles area lately, as she was recently seen on a date with A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood last week. During her jaunts around the city, the singer has showed off her new hairstyle, which features the front sections of her hair woven into box braids, while the back portion remains straight. At first, some thought the singer simply left the house without her hair fully braided, but now that she’s worn her hair this way a few times, it’s clear she’s sticking with it, and it likely won’t be long until others are copying the look.