Rihanna’s Aspen getaway might have come to an end, but she served up looks right until the very last moment. On Wednesday, the mogul was spotted boarding her private plane (along with A$AP Rocky and her two baby boys) and, unsurprisingly, she managed to glam up even the most basic of travel clothes.

Like any well-seasoned traveler, Rihanna began her look with a loose-fitting gray hoodie and matching sweatpants from Awake NY. For most of us, we might throw that on and call it a day with a long stretch of travel ahead. But this being Rihanna, you wouldn’t expect things to end there, right?

On top, she layered a plush, longline leopard print faux fur coat from Giorgio Armani. The oversize fit added some drama to things and definitely took her sweatsuit from “groutfit” to “fresh off the runway.” The star added a pop of color to her look with a slouchy green beanie and diamond stud earrings.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

When faced with the age-old conundrum of which type of footwear to sport while traveling, Rih chose a fitting pair in the form of cream-colored Moon Boots. The snow boot’s slipper-like shape made it rather functional for travel and her Aspen locale too. Like many It girls, she’s slipped into similar Moon Boots before—such as the brand’s collaboration with Gucci she sported last winter.

Rihanna’s postpartum style has taken many forms—from moto chic to gothic ballerina—but there seems to be a through line of comfortability. Even when she does pull out something like the Armani coat, or a vintage Cavalli mink, she does so in a way that still feels relaxed. Now, most of us aren’t flying private and wouldn’t dare try to stash a four-figure Armani outerwear piece in an overhead bin (or scuff up our precious Moon Boots). But, still, Rihanna’s travel look is pretty easy to imitate—all you need is a matching tracksuit, some sort of comfortable shoe, and a statement coat.

Shop Rihanna’s Look: