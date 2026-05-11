Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still making a fashion splash in New York a week after the 2026 Met Gala. This time, they modeled their coordinated couple’s look for Mother’s Day, enjoying a dinner at Italian restaurant Cucina Alba, per TMZ.

The Fenty Beauty founder was almost entirely in black, with a buttoned blazer over a lace bustier and a loose pair of wide-legged black pants. Her accessories added a touch of color and texture, with white and gray snakeskin pumps, a small beige Chanel purse on gold hardware, and a large burgundy handbag. She had on a gold pendant, gold chain, and oversized red-tinted sunglasses.

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Not to be outdone, Rocky wore a red-lined suede trench with red oval sunglasses. Underneath, the edges of a black button-down shirt could be seen at the cuffs. He wore the statement coat with denim jeans, black boots, and a brown leather handbag.

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For the Met Gala last Monday, Rihanna wore a sparkling silver custom Maison Margiela gown with custom Jennifer Behr metallic curls, celebrating the “Fashion Is Art” theme. The rapper wore a pink Chanel suit with black piping.

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Rocky and Rihanna share three children, RZA Athelston Mayers born in May 2022, , Riot Rose Mayers welcomed in August 2023, and their youngest, Rocki Irish Mayers, who arrive only eight months ago in September 2025. The couple actually announced their third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala one year ago.

Not even a year old yet, little Rocki recently made her magazine debut on the cover of W in a costume couture Dior diaper.

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you,” Rocky told the magazine about how his partner has changed since they first met. “But this woman has always been magic.”