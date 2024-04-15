In a sea of Quiet Luxury outfits, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren’t afraid to get a little loud at Coachella this weekend. The always fashionable pair showed off their signature couples style as they watched Tyler the Creator’s set and attended the Revolve and Pizzaslime after party on Saturday. And, it seems, they were among a select few concerned with bringing actual fashion to the California desert.

Rihanna kicked off her look with a leather mini skirt styled with a matching black t-shirt. From there, she dressed those pieces up with a sweeping fur from Marni and layers upon layers of diamond necklaces. The Bad Gal rounded out her look with oversized over-the-knee boots, thin black shades, and a tousled updo. Rocky, for his part, also followed his girlfriend’s cue with some statement festival fashion of his own. The rapper sported a graphic hoodie and matching beanie. He accented a pair of low-slung black pants with what looks like the men’s version of the exposed underwear trend: three layers of plaid, multi-color boxer briefs worn on top of one another. Footwear was kept festival-appropriate in the form of cream boots while a plush Louis Vuitton bag added even more color to things.

BACKGRID

Rihanna has always been known to bring even more style heat to the already arid California desert—remember her fully-sequined Gucci bodysuit and blinged-out mini shorts? Well, this year, weekend one proved to be no different for the star. Alongside her couples moment with Rocky, the mogul soaked in Doja Cat’s performance in another show-stopping look. She slipped into her go-to Loewe “joots” alongside a graphic t-shirt, a multi-layer skirt, and a floor-skimming fur stole.

Elsewhere in the VIP section, A-list stars took a more pared-back approach with their festival style. Kendall Jenner, who kicked the weekend off in a mauve bodycon look, cut a very casual figure in a hoodie and black jeans. Hailey Bieber similarly opted for baggy, muted fashion while models like Amelia Gray opted for something as simple as a white tank top and jean shorts. In a world of Quiet Luxury, don’t be afraid to amp up the volume à la Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.