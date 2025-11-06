Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Match Coats with Canoodling

Paris is for lovers—Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, chief among them. After attending Monday’s CFDA Awards in New York, the always-stylish couple headed to Europe with nothing but each other and their luggage packed full of matching outfits.

Last night, the parents of three stepped out in the French capital with coordinating his-and-hers fall looks. Rocky bundled up in a shaggy ankle-length jacket with a collar, while Rihanna went with a cropped fur coat from Prada. Both slipped into baggy denim, with Rocky wearing light-wash trousers while Rihanna cut a casual figure in low-rise, bootcut denim.

Always one to zhuzh up a standard look, Rihanna and Rocky added their own touches to their couples moment. Rocky toted a matching fuzzy tote from his line, Awge, and styled his look with a Chanel beanie, two-tone boots, and a gray button-up. Rihanna stayed casual with a baggy white tee, a black handbag, and her usual necklace stack.

Best Image / BACKGRID

In between showing off their outfits, the couple was seen posing atop a black car and kissing each other. C’est la vie.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Rihanna and Rocky’s late-night Paris outing comes just days after they attended the CFDAs. Rihanna turned to Alaïa for the event, wearing what she dubbed as a “very postpartum forward” look from the label’s spring 2026 show. It featured an asymmetric trench coat and pleated stirrup-style pants that tucked into her high heels. Rocky complemented Rihanna’s look with a relaxed, tailored outfit by Chanel.

The duo was at the event in honor of Rocky, who was honored with the Fashion Icon award. It’s a title that Rihanna famously earned in 2014 at the awards while wearing a sheer Swarovski crystal dress by Adam Selman.

New York or Paris, or really anywhere, there’s no doubt that Rihanna and Rocky transcend Fashion Icon status.