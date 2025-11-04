Rihanna Redefines Pants for a Surprise Appearance at the 2025 CFDA Awards

It’s an unwritten rule that the red carpet doesn’t officially close until Rihanna shows up. Last night, that rang true again as the music mogul made a surprise appearance at the 2025 CFDA Awards in support of A$AP Rocky, who was honored as the gala’s Fashion Icon this year. Naturally, the duo—who just welcomed their third child, and first girl, Rocki Irish Mayers—turned the occasion into a chic parents night out.

Rihanna redefined suiting in an asymmetric look from Alaïa, which featured a tailored trench coat. It nipped-in the singer’s waist and was designed with a cut-out along one side. Instead of just plain old trousers, Rihanna slipped into a pair of stirrup-esque pants to complete her look. They had pleats along the legs and tucked right into her black heels.

Rocky coordinated with Rihanna in some relaxed suiting of his own. The rapper turned to Chanel, wearing a navy suit jacket and matching pants with a loose fit. He added a casual touch to his tailoring with a butter yellow sweater, rolled-up jacket sleeves, and two-tone boots.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

The evening was a full-circle moment for the pair. Back in 2014, Rihanna famously accepted the Fashion Icon award—an honor that’s been given to the likes of Zendaya, Erykah Badu, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Moss—in a Swarovski crystal sheer dress by Adam Selman. The look is one of the more famous to ever grace the CFDAs red carpet, and marked the last time Rihanna attended the event, often dubbed the “Oscars of Fashion.”

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Rihanna cut a much more low-key figure compared to 2014, she was at the top of Rocky’s mind during his acceptance speech. “You won this so long ago. Remember, I told you, ‘You inspired me, Imma win that shit one day,’” he said. “And look, we did it, baby!”