It’s official! After months of statement-making maternity fashion, Rihanna has officially welcomed her third child—and first baby girl—with A$AP Rocky. Named Rocki Irish Mayers, Rihanna gave birth to the little one on September 13 and shared the news via Instagram two weeks later.

Rocki made her Instagram debut in a pink onesie, surrounded by pink bows. Lest you think Rihanna is all about enforcing traditional gender roles, the next slide included a picture of pink baby-sized boxing gloves.

It also seems that the superstar may have been hiding news of the baby’s gender in plain sight. In the photo, she’s wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with a pink face. She had been spotted wearing the watch several times throughout this pregnancy.

Rihanna unveiled her third pregnancy as only an icon would: at the 2025 Met Gala, hitting the red carpet in a bump-framing ensemble by Marc Jacobs. In the months since, she’s taken her maternity style everywhere from movie premieres and Paris Fashion Week to the Cannes Film Festival, but has recently stayed near the Los Angeles area, where she’s taken a comfort-minded approach to her mom-to-be style.

With the happy news, Rihanna and Rocky are now a party of five. They welcomed their eldest son RZA Athelston Mayers, now 3, in May 2022 and Riot Rose Mayers, now 2, one year later. The brothers have blossomed into little style stars of their own, attending red carpets and fashion shows with their stylish mom over the past year.

At the Smurfs premiere in July, Rihanna was asked how RZA and Riot feel about becoming big brothers. “They’re delighted,” she replied, adding “I’ve always wanted a girl,” she admitted. “But God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

In a separate interview at the event, Rocky expressed his desire to grow his and Rihanna’s family even more, joking “We’re gonna be like the Wayans family, you know,” in reference to the infamous Hollywood clan with ten siblings. He added, “I mean, love is beautiful, and it’s just spreading it.”