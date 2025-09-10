Rihanna Pairs a Tutu Dress With Track Pants for the Perfect Maternity Look

Deep into her third pregnancy, Rihanna continues to find innovative ways to flip traditional maternity style on its head. Out in Los Angeles yesterday, she showed off her penchant for unexpected styling by turning a hyper-feminine dress (the kind that might befit a young starlet walking down the red carpet) into an easy, breezy daytime look thanks to a pair of nylon gym pants.

For the top half of her outfit, she turned to beloved Irish designer, Simone Rocha for a black shirt. The piece is actually sold as a multi-tiered tulle mini dress. But placed over Rihanna’s pregnancy bump, it acted as more of a longline tee and finished right below her waist.

Always one to experiment with daring contrasts within her off-duty style, Rihanna paired her dreamy shirt with an oddball trousers choice—but one that certainly doubled down on her recent comfort-driven maternity streak. She wore a pair of baggy nylon track pants with white piping, a choice she made even more gym-appropriate with sporty Puma cleats. Finishing off the look was a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and Rihanna’s go-to jewelry stack: her Renato Cipullo “R” pendant, a beaded Jil Sander necklace, and a gold herringbone choker.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Girly-meets-tomboy dressing has been a staple of Rihanna’s third pregnancy over the past few months. Last week, she was seen running errands out in Los Angeles in a babydoll pink trapeze dress from Loewe that she paired with coordinated Puma Speedcats, a monogram handbag, and a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. There’s also been more casual moments, too, like striped rugby shirts worn with baggy jeans, ballet flats, and rare designer handbags.

In the final few weeks of her pregnancy, Rihanna continues to redefine maternity style—one sporty-meets-sweet ensemble at a time.