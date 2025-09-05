Think of a style and Rihanna has worn it throughout the course of her third pregnancy—custom lace couture, vintage croc accessories, pajamas-as-outerwear. Now deep in her third trimester, the music and beauty mogul hasn’t run of out ideas on how to dress her pregnancy bump. Out running errands in Los Angeles yesterday, Rihanna slipped into head-to-toe pink, including an off-the-runway item from one of her favorite designers.

Rihanna slipped into a Jonathan Anderson-designed check trapeze dress. Although Rih has emerged as a fan of Anderson’s work at Dior, her flare dress is actually from Loewe’s spring 2025 collection, which marked his final runway presentation for the label. The printed piece features a simple silhouette that frames Rihanna’s growing bump.

Rihanna’s styling choices’s added some more pink-hued whimsy. She wore her beloved Puma Speedcats, a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a top handle bag, all done in a light pink color. For jewelry, the star went with her usual necklace stack—a Marie Lichtenberg pendant, a Renato Cipullo “R” necklace, and a beaded Jil Sander number.

Rihanna’s solo outing comes after she stepped out with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and oldest son, RZA, in Los Angeles earlier this week. On that occasion, the star went down the tomboy route in a look that embraced casual comfort. She wore a horizontal stripe Miu Miu polo shirt and baby bump-framing jeans that were distressed to the max. Rocky and RZA, meanwhile, coordinated in adorable father-son looks.

Considering Rihanna is at the tail end of her third pregnancy, there’s not much time left for her to experiment with her style like usual. But if we’ve learned one thing about the star’s singular maternity style over the years, the surprises just keep coming.