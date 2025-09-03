No one redefines mom-and-dad style quite like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Yesterday in Los Angeles, the stylish duo stepped out with their firstborn, 3-year-old RZA, turning a casual day in the city into a moment of coordinated cool. And with baby number three due any week now, the couple continues to prove that parenthood and high fashion aren't mutually exclusive.

Leading the way was Rihanna, who continued her recent streak of comfort-minded maternity style. For the outing, the music and beauty mogul doubled down on the polo shirt renaissance with a horizontal stripe Miu Miu top that framed her baby bump. She styled her rugby shirt with a pair of extra-slouchy jeans that featured major distressing at the knees and pockets. Rounding out Rihanna’s pregnancy look were blush pink Puma sneakers and a charm-laden Louis Vuitton purse. Not to be outdone, Rocky and RZA kept the family fashion showcase going with coordinating ensembles.

They both opted for off-white long-sleeved tops, with RZA wearing a polo-style number like Mom. The toddler slipped into a pair of khaki shorts (Rocky wore full-length trousers) and was styled with fresh Puma shoes and what looked to be his book bag.

BACKGRID

It’s been a busy summer for Rihanna, Rocky, and the kids. In July, the family put on a unified front during Paris Fashion Week—RZA’s younger brother, Riot, sat front row at Rocky’s 2026 AWGE show and had a series of mommy-and-me moments with Rihanna. Shortly after, Rihanna and Rocky’s boys made their red carpet debuts at the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles—in custom Dior looks, no less. The brothers wore bespoke ensembles from Dior’s newly-appointed creative director, Jonathan Anderson, inspired by the label’s spring 2026 men’s collection. Rihanna, meanwhile, wore a bump-framing black gown by Saint Laurent.

When it comes to style, this is one family that never misses a beat.