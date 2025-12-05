No one can compete with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s couple style. Last night, the pair proved—yet again—why they’re fashion’s most stylish couple in fresh off the runways looks from two of their favorite brands.

Out at a Ray-Ban party at Art Basel Miami, the duo opted for complementary—not coordinated—outfits. Rihanna turned to Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 collection for a look that embraced the “going out” skirt, rather than the more obvious “going out” top trend. The star slipped into a yellow and orange ombre windbreaker, a utilitarian garment that featured heavily through Anthony Vaccarello’s recent show.

She paired the rain-proof piece with a coated cotton skirt that had an almost vinyl effect to it. Never one to miss an opportunity to wear statement shoe, Rihanna slipped on a pair of nude heels that laced up her legs. She finished everything off with chandelier earrings and black glasses by Ray-Ban.

MiamiPIXX/VAEM / BACKGRID

Rocky, meanwhile, brought a piece of Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’Art collection—presented less than 48 hours ago in New York—down to Florida. The rapper based his look around a blue knit sweater with the superman logo reimagined with two interlocking Cs. (On the runway, the sweater was shown under a full suit, as an homage to Clark Kent). For a preppy flair, Rocky layered his jumper with a white Oxford shirt and a burgundy and black tie. Her finished off the look with tailored trousers, and sleek Chanel boots. His Ray-Ban shades were from his own collection with the iconic sunglasses makers. He serves as their Creative Director, after all.

Rihanna and Rocky’s night out in Miami comes after they started off their week in New York at the 35th annual Gotham Awards.

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

There, the couple showed off a more formal side of their coordinating style when they took to the red carpet. Rocky, who was nominated at the event for his performance in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, again wore Chanel while Rihanna chose a head-to-toe Balenciaga look. The mogul donned a bubblegum-pink gown, a matching feathered cap, and Bulgari jewels.

No matter where they are—on the red carpet or out on the town—Rihanna and Rocky are true fashion killas.