Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring the Paris Runways to the 2025 Gotham Awards

At the 2025 Gotham Awards last night, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reminded everyone that they’re always on the cutting edge of fashion. The red carpet’s best dressed couple sourced their looks from the runway debuts of the new creative directors of two historic French fashion houses.

Rihanna slipped into a head-to-toe look from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring 2026 runway show for Balenciaga. Her strapless dress was designed with a strapless, free-form bodice—an homage Cristobal Balenciaga’s sack dress—and matched her feathered cap. The dress’s hue—a soft pink—could hardly be a coincidence, considering the couple just welcomed their first baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, back in August. Rihanna finished off the look with leather opera gloves and jewels courtesy of Bulgari.

Rocky, nominated in the Breakthrough Performance category for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, chose to twist the men’s suit with help from Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy. The rapper wore a black blazer, marked by its upturned lapels, with matching trousers, a striped tie, and black tote bag that he held at the side.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Every time I see him on camera in a movie, I’m like, ‘What?'” Rihanna told reporters, referring to Rocky’s recent roles in Highest 2 Lowest and A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. “I get amazed, because I didn’t know he had it in him. But he’s such a great talent.”

Rihanna and Rocky’s latest date night comes after a series of high-profile outings these past few weeks. In November they attended the CFDA Awards together—where Rihanna chose what she dubbed a “postpartum forward” look by Alaïa—and headed to Paris right after for a quick getaway.

Rocky, for one, is likely to show up to Matthieu Blazy’s debut Metiers d’art show for Chanel on Tuesday evening, considering his new ambassador status with the house. Whether Rihanna graces the front row remains to be seen.