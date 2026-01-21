Rihanna Redefines Winter Knits

Temperatures are next to freezing in New York right now, but we can count on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to bring the fashion heat. Following a fashion-fueled weekend coinciding with the release of Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb, Rihanna and Rocky set their sights on another winter staple last night: statement coats.

Rihanna’s choice was more detailed than what initially met the eye. Perhaps not a surprise, considering she sourced it directly from the runway of Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior Men’s collection. While it may have looked like she layered a cable knit jacket over a traffic cone orange cardigan, the piece is actually a two-for-one special with the cardigan portion built into the jacket. Rihanna did add her own layering touches to the outfit, pairing her Dior coat with a fur scarf that trailed down her figure. Black skinny trousers, snake print Amina Muaddi heels, and a monogram Louis Vuitton speedy bag were the final touches.

Rocky took an even more colorful approach by slipping on a neon green down puffer coat. The item is from his collaboration with Moncler. To balance the electric hue, Rocky wore baggy khakis, black and white Vans, and pearl-encrusted Beats headphones.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Rihanna and Rocky were in full fashion mode across the city to promote Don’t Be Dumb. On Monday, they stepped out to El Puerto restaurant in Harlem in his-and-hers denim looks. Rihanna chose a matching jacket and jeans, while Rocky wore oversized denim trousers with a camouflage coat from Bape.

Earlier in the weekend, they attended a Saturday Night Live after party in looks straight from the runways. Rocky dressed up in a printed Chanel coat from Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d'art show. Rihanna put her twist on tailoring in a layered blazer from the fashion indie favorite, Vaquera.

Even in the dead of winter, no one does couples fashion quite like Rihanna and Rocky.